Odfjell expands storage capacity at Houston site

Odfjell Terminals Houston (OTH) is expanding its terminals platform with an additional tank bay.

The automated tank bay, which will hold nine new tanks, will increase capacity by 9 percent (413,400 cubic meters).

This project is inspired by the need to meet the industry's demands regarding the encroaching need for storage expansion at Gulf Coast terminal sites. Chemical exports are set to increase by 2.3 million metric tons by 2024, making storage a necessity for industries operating along the Gulf Coast. With its current 119 tanks, two deepwater ship docks, four barge berths and one of the largest stainless steel storage capacities of any independent tank terminal in the world, OTH is strategically located near the entrance of the Houston Ship Channel and serves as a major international hub for chemical import and export to and from the U.S.

OTH is owned by the joint venture Odfjell Terminals U.S., which is owned 51 percent by Odfjell SE and 49 percent by Northleaf Capital Partners.

