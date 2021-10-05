Jefferson, ExxonMobil execute terminal services contract

Jefferson Energy Cos., a subsidiary of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC, has entered into a contract to expand terminal services to ExxonMobil Oil Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of ExxonMobil Corp.

Jefferson Energy is constructing approximately 1.9 million barrels of new storage capacity at its terminal in Beaumont and five connecting pipelines between the ExxonMobil Beaumont refinery and Jefferson Energy terminal that will increase utilization of its existing marine infrastructure. The engineering and construction has begun for this second phase of the Jefferson Energy terminal master plan build-out and will increase total storage to approximately 6.2 million barrels.

The Jefferson Energy terminal has been in operation since 2012 and currently has over 4.3 million barrels of heated and unheated storage servicing both crude oil and refined products.

For more information, visit www.jeffersonenergyco.com or call (346) 272-6961.