JAX LNG tripling liquefaction, doubling storage capacity

The JAX LNG facility located along the St. John's River in Jacksonville is expanding its capacity - tripling liquefaction to 360,000 gallons per day and doubling LNG storage to 4 million gallons.

The expansion is expected to be placed in service by early 2022 and will support a new long-term LNG supply agreement with a major maritime company for its dual-fueled ships.

JAX LNG began operations in 2018 and is a joint venture between Pivotal LNG and NorthStar Midstream. Global trends toward cleaner energy and new international maritime emissions regulations are driving demand for LNG. Following completion of the JAX LNG expansion, Pivotal's network of LNG assets will reach a production capacity of over 470,000 gallons per day and a storage capacity of approximately 9 million gallons at its three facilities in Alabama, Florida and Pennsylvania.

