How COVID-19 is impacting tank, pipeline inspection

Inspection

The world is adapting to the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Tank and pipeline inspection companies are developing new procedures and practices to reduce the risk of viral transmission while meeting client demands. Inspection companies around the world are dealing with the health and safety challenges posed by visiting a facility, both for the traveling inspectors and for the facility operators.

Based on the best available knowledge, COVID-19 is transmissible prior to an infected individual exhibiting symptoms of the virus, but the likelihood of transmission is reduced (no coughing, sneezing, etc.). That is why inspectors and other contractors should have their temperature taken via a temperature gun. Both contractors and facility operators should wear protective masks when near others and/or when indoors. PPE should be disinfected regularly, and personnel should attempt to avoid touching their eyes, nose, mouth, ears and face in general.

As the world begins to relax lockdown and stay-at-home orders, people will be out in public more regularly, and our individual exposures are predicted to increase again. Everyone should practice good general hygiene practices in and out of the workplace, including but not limited to regularly washing hands and using disinfectant hand sanitizers. Employers should make disinfectants, masks and other PPE widely available to personnel.

As inspection agencies continue to adapt to the challenges presented to us by COVID-19, we hope to share our knowledge along the way and learn from other companies practicing elevated safety and health practices. Some things will be permanently impacted by this pandemic, and we anticipate the inspection industry will forever pay heightened attention to the risk of viral transmission, as well as the need for social distancing practices and additional PPE.

