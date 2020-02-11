CIMA ‘safely gets the job done’ with terminal work

CIMA Services LP recently completed civil and structural construction work for a terminal on the Houston Ship Channel. CIMA's scope of work included site preparation, underground drainage, high-density polyethylene deluge piping, cast-in-place concrete foundations, 100-plus drill shafts and structural steel erection of approximately 100 tons. Many of these items were on the project's critical path, which consisted of building four bullet tank foundations and other equipment foundations, as well as erecting a new rail loading rack, pipe bridge and pipe rack. Additionally, CIMA was responsible for lifting the two 220,000- pound bullet tanks onto their foundations. CIMA used Allegiance Crane, which provided two 600-ton cranes and a 40-ton crane to perform the critical lift.

CIMA's scope of work included lifting two 220,000-pound bullet tanks into their foundations.

The company that called upon CIMA had a commitment to provide product to its customers, making the project highly schedule- driven.

"From the beginning stages, we emphasized the schedule expectations to CIMA. They hit their mark despite several delays outside of their control," said the project manager who worked with CIMA. "Delivering a quality product on a time crunch is not always easy to do, which is why we continue to count on CIMA to safely get the job done. We experienced delays from the start, but we looked for solutions to keep the job moving forward."

"As a contractor, we're an extension of our customers, and we realize we must work as a team to accomplish the end goal," said CIMA Services Project Manager Seth Carter. "Our team of employees is what sets us apart from the rest. People can make or break a company, especially in this industry, where there is a heightened sense of safety and the need to do the right thing. We're glad this customer continues to trust us and the partnership we have created with them."

CIMA is also an industry leader in self-performing a wide variety of construction and environmentally sensitive projects. With over 50 years of combined industrial experience, CIMA is capable of performing civil, mechanical, coatings, structural erection, remediation, and waste and transportation services.

"It is our belief that our successes are due in large part to CIMA's philosophy of staffing complex projects with highly qualified personnel who offer direct project experience," Carter said. "This philosophy is one of many key ingredients in CIMA's project success formula, which anticipates obstacles before they occur, resulting in efficient, compliant, safe and cost-effective projects."

CIMA employs a behavior-based safety program that utilizes tools such as job safety analysis and field observation of worker activity to ensure a work environment that promotes safe task performance.

For more information, visit www.cimaserviceslp.com or call (713) 946-5053.