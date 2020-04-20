Port of Corpus Christi included in proposed FY 2021 budget

In the recently released fiscal year (FY) 2021 President's Budget, the White House included over $100 million for the Port of Corpus Christi's Ship Channel Improvement Project (CIP) under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works Division for Coastal Navigation Construction. This is the third consecutive year the Port of Corpus Christi has been included in the president's proposed budget.

The proposed budget of $100,366,000 is a sharp increase from past budgets. The CIP received $53 million in the 2020 federal budget and $13 million in the 2019 federal budget. Completion of the Corpus Christi CIP will allow for the safe passage of larger vessels carrying more export volumes of U.S. oil and natural gas, bolstering domestic energy production and supporting the nation's allies abroad.

For more information, visit www.portofcc.com or call (800) 580-7110.

GasNorth Energy Fort Nelson LNG facility approved

GasNorth Energy Ltd. has been granted permission from the BC Oil and Gas Commission to proceed with installation of a natural gas liquefaction facility near Fort Nelson, British Columbia.

The facility will use locally produced natural gas and will supply existing and emerging markets in the Yukon and Northwest territories. With an initial capacity of 50,000 gallons per day, the facility is designed to expand as the market continues to develop.

"This will help position Fort Nelson as an energy supplier to the North, making use of local resources to create local jobs," said GasNorth President Bob Fedderly.

The company's next steps will be to work with partners on equipment procurement and site development. It's expected first shipments could happen in early 2021. Local resources will be used as much as possible, and the Fort Nelson First Nation will be participating as an equity partner.

For more information, visit www.bcogc.ca or call (250) 787-2998.

Venture Global Plaquemines LNG, EDF enter agreement

Venture Global Plaquemines LNG LLC and Electricite de France SA (EDF) have entered into a 20-year sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the supply of 1 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) from the Plaquemines LNG export facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.

Under this agreement, EDF will purchase LNG on a free onboard basis for a 20-year term starting from the commercial operation date of the Venture Global Plaquemines LNG export facility.

The 20-mtpa Plaquemines facility utilizes an identical configuration to the company's Calcasieu Pass LNG project currently under construction in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Plaquemines LNG has previously sold 2.5 mtpa under a 20-year SPA to PGNiG. The project has received its final authorizations from both the FERC and the DOE.

For more information, visit www.venturegloballng.com or call (202) 759-6740.

Avery Point Terminal starts redevelopment with $17M federal grant

The Port of Corpus Christi has received a federal grant of more than $17 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation -- Maritime Administration to expand Oil Dock 3 as the first of four phases in the redevelopment of the Avery Point Terminal.

Located on the Corpus Christi Ship Channel's Inner Harbor, Avery Point is one of the Port of Corpus Christi's most productive public oil terminals, currently operating at over 84-percent capacity. The four ship docks, however, are more than 55 years old and require major rehabilitation or reconstruction to safely and efficiently accommodate today's modern vessel fleet. This high utilization prohibits the decommissioning and redevelopment without the creation of new berth capacity nearby to accommodate existing (and growing) demand during the reconstruction.

The $17.6 million grant will double barge-berthing capacity at Oil Dock 3, located on the easternmost edge of the terminal.

For more information, visit www.portofcc.com or call (800) 580-7110.