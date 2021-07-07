APEX Domes are the apex of precision engineered covers

Tank Connection

APEX Domes by Tank Connection represent the highest-quality aluminum dome available.

Proprietary components and precision manufacturing allow for a dome cover that features enhanced structural strength and increased flexibility. Advanced design creates superior leak protection, maximum vapor loss protection and enhanced load capacity. APEX Domes can be retrofitted to existing field weld, bolted steel and concrete tanks. APEX Domes can also be designed for pressurized applications.

About Tank Connection

Tank Connection is a leading international bolted tank manufacturer for factory- coated bolted storage tanks and aluminum geodesic dome covers. Tank Connection is a 100-percent employee-owned company, manufacturing American-made products in ISO 9001-certified facilities in the U.S. Tank Connection has built a reputation of providing the highest-quality reliable storage products internationally with a passion for safety, innovation and continuous improvement.

Enhanced dome design

The specialized design of an APEX Dome is the result of experience, ingenuity and a persistent drive for excellence. All the components of an APEX Dome are specifically engineered to achieve the highest performance possible. The end result is a premier dome design that maximizes strength and flexibility with enhanced leak, vapor loss and product loss protection.

Batten bar system: An APEX Dome batten bar is designed as a positive sealing system, which compresses the gasket between the batten and the panel. In addition, the panel edge is designed such that when the batten bar is fully installed, the panel is compressed into the gasket. The batten bar attachment center groove is designed so fasteners can be installed and removed in the same position multiple times utilizing the tri-lobe style screw. APEX Domes' beam design includes flange stiffeners for enhanced rigidity. The unique strut design offers a stronger geometry with reduced weight for maximum design efficiency. The batten legs are also designed to prevent twisting when added weight load is applied. An APEX Dome's batten bar system provides triple protective features against leaking.

Sliding shoe design: APEX Domes' proprietary sliding shoe design allows the dome components to relieve stress in both wind and downward loading conditions such as snow or ice.

Customized designs: APEX Domes are often designed to meet a wide variety of specifications. These include internal walkways, wall extensions, internal floating roof (IFR) and external floating roof (EFR) domes, specialized coatings, interior insulation, roof dormers, skylights, ventilation, door access, roof hatches and more.

Emissions and roof options: APEX Domes provide a variety of options to protect against emissions. The advanced design and precision fabrication of an APEX Dome provides superior vapor suppression to meet strict environmental standards and client requirements. These include traditional EFR and IFR tanks, domed external roof tanks, suspended floating roofs, internal floating roofs with domes, and suspended internal floating roofs and domes.

The APEX Dome advantage

Tank Connection's focus on product quality and industry knowledge translates to a reliable dome cover with an extended service life. APEX Domes use the latest 3-D modeling and 3-D finite element analysis in proprietary design software. Structural components are cut/drilled using computer numerical control (CNC) machinery to ensure a precision fit in the field. This equates to expedient dome installation and optimum cost efficiency.

In summary, the benefits of APEX Domes include: exact manufacturing tolerances, all-aluminum construction, precision engineering, strong space frame design, precision fabrication, long life and low maintenance, diameters of up to 500 feet, optimum cost efficiency, enhanced vapor loss protection, increased load strength, proprietary design components, watertight design, precision fit and quick installation with factory direct installation crews available, and clear span design.