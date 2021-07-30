Cheniere, Shell to deliver carbon-neutral U.S. LNG to Europe

Cheniere Energy Inc. and Cheniere Energy Partners LP's Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC has supplied a carbon-neutral cargo of LNG to Shell as part of the companies' long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement.

Cheniere and Shell worked together to offset the full lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions associated with the LNG cargo by retiring nature-based offsets to account for the estimated CO2 equivalent (CO2e) emissions produced through the entire value chain, from production through use by the final consumer.

The carbon-neutral LNG cargo was supplied from Cheniere's Sabine Pass Liquefaction facility and delivered to Europe. The offsets used were bought from Shell's global portfolio of nature-based projects with Cheniere purchasing the portion attributable to estimated CO2e emissions associated with activities upstream of the delivery point, including production and liquefaction.

