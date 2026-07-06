Texas wastewater project supports regional infrastructure development

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A new industrial wastewater treatment facility in Midlothian, Texas, is expanding infrastructure capacity in one of the state’s fastest-growing industrial corridors.

Officials said the RailPort facility will support regional economic growth while advancing long-term environmental stewardship through sustainable wastewater treatment solutions.

Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) marked a significant milestone this year with the ribbon cutting of RailPort, its newest wastewater treatment facility in Midlothian, Texas. As GCA’s sixth facility in Texas and its first greenfield development, RailPort demonstrates an ongoing commitment to sustainable infrastructure, regional collaboration and advanced industrial wastewater solutions that promote longterm economic growth and environmental stewardship.

Created by the State of Texas in 1969, GCA was established to provide cost-effective regional wastewater and water resource services to industry and municipalities. Over the past five decades, the Authority has expanded its operations beyond its initial jurisdiction in Chambers, Harris and Galveston counties through strategic partnerships and interlocal agreements that benefit communities and industry across Texas.

GCA’s mission is to provide economically feasible, environmentally sound and compliant wastewater solutions. Its regionalized treatment model allows customers to focus on core operations while addressing increasingly complex environmental regulations. GCA facilities are founded on principles of long-term reliability, operational excellence and responsible resource management, supporting both industrial growth and environmental protection.

RailPort continues that legacy in North Texas, where rapid industrial expansion has increased demand for reliable wastewater infrastructure. Officially coming online in February 2026, the facility was developed to support regional industrial wastewater treatment needs while enhancing infrastructure capacity in one of the state’s fastest-growing industrial corridors. As GCA’s first greenfield facility, RailPort represents a significant milestone for the Authority as it continues its mission to protect the waters of the State of Texas through innovative regional wastewater solutions.

The development of RailPort exemplifies GCA’s longstanding collaborative approach to infrastructure projects. Through sustained coordination with regional partners, municipalities and industry stakeholders, the project progressed over several years from concept to fully operational facility. This process underscores the value of partnership-driven solutions in advancing Texas’s industrial growth and environmental stewardship.

As industries throughout Texas expand, GCA remains committed to providing reliable, forward-looking wastewater treatment services that foster economic development and safeguard the state’s essential natural resources.

For more information, visit gcatx.org.