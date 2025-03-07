Circularity Index helps with business sustainability

For businesses with complex operations or large footprints nationwide, achieving sustainability success in 2025 means adopting scalable, measurable strategies that align with corporate goals.

Sustainability is no longer optional — 87% of companies plan to increase investments in circularity year-over-year, and most customers prefer environmentally responsible companies. According to authors Sabine Durand-Hayes, Myles Gooding and Brian Crane in the "Voice of the Consumer Survey 2024: Shrinking the Consumer Trust Deficit," building trust through sustainable practices is a critical factor in meeting consumer expectations and fostering brand loyalty.

As an environmental services leader, Republic Services recognizes the challenges in the circularity journey: Measuring impact and progress is complicated. That’s why we created the Circularity Index.

What is circularity? The concept involves maintaining the value and utility of materials for as long as possible within the economy, while minimizing waste and resource extraction. Businesses don’t always know where their sustainability strategies stand compared to industry peers. The Circularity Index provides a helpful circularity score against industry peers and enables businesses to evaluate their sustainability performance across multiple locations, identify regional or site-specific challenges and develop strategies to improve waste diversion and circularity at scale.

The Circularity Index is a tool for companies to assess and advance sustainability efforts by gaining a deeper understanding of their circularity journey, positively impacting the environment and their bottom line.

Republic Services partnered with global market research tracker, The Harris Poll, to survey 1,200 sustainability leaders from medium to large U.S. businesses across 10 key industries including consumer packaged goods; energy, utilities and environmental services; governmental organizations; healthcare; hospitality; logistics and warehousing; manufacturing; retail; technology; transportation and other sectors such as financial services, education, construction, media and non-profit organizations. The report includes:

• An in-depth assessment of circularity initiatives and strategies, with three specific focus areas: commitment, execution and recovery

• Industry-specific performance benchmarks

• A detailed roadmap to help advance circularity initiatives based on circularity stages, from novice to expert

So, whether you’re managing waste diversion for hundreds of retail locations or improving logistics circularity across warehouses, our actionable insights can help you meet corporate sustainability goals while optimizing operations.

Businesses that advance their circularity efforts often see reduced disposal costs, improved operational efficiency and enhanced brand reputation. Ready to discover where you stand on the circularity maturity curve or explore opportunities to improve? Download the Circularity Index to take the assessment and request a follow-up consultation with a Republic Services Sustainability Solutions expert.

For more information, visit republicservices.com/sustainability/circularity-index.