The Louisiana Chemistry Association comments on Louisiana’s nuclear strategic framework

The Louisiana Chemistry Association strongly supports the announcement of Louisiana’s Nuclear Strategic Framework and commends the leadership of Governor Jeff Landry, Louisiana Economic Development, and the Louisiana Department of Conservation and Energy.

They also greatly appreciate the opportunity to be engaged in the development of this plan and to help convene our members in preparation for the future of nuclear energy in Louisiana. The level of collaboration and partnership on this effort has been exceptional.

This announcement reflects exactly the kind of forward-looking, all-of-the-above energy leadership Louisiana must embrace to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global economy. Nuclear energy represents a powerful new chapter in Louisiana’s energy story, one that builds on our existing strengths while positioning the state for the next generation of innovation, investment, and growth.

For Louisiana’s chemistry industry, access to abundant, reliable, and affordable power is foundational. Their member companies operate some of the most critical manufacturing assets in the country, and their continued growth depends on a strong and dependable energy backbone. As electricity demand accelerates, particularly from large industrial users and data infrastructure, nuclear energy offers a scalable, reliable, and clean solution that can support long-term economic expansion while strengthening the resilience of our grid.

Importantly, Louisiana Chemistry Association and Louisiana Chemistry Industrial Alliance members are already deeply embedded across the entirety of the nuclear value chain. From refining and advanced materials like graphite production, to component manufacturing and small modular reactor development, to the industrial end users that will ultimately rely on this power, the membership reflects the full ecosystem required to make nuclear development successful in Louisiana. That breadth of capability is a major competitive advantage for the state.

They are particularly encouraged by the framework’s focus on nuclear manufacturing, expanded generation, fuel conversion, and enrichment capabilities. These priority areas align directly with Louisiana’s existing industrial strengths, highly skilled workforce, world-class logistics network, and deep expertise in complex process manufacturing. The framework represents a tangible opportunity for the state and membership to lead in this exciting new frontier.

They also recognize the importance of continued investment in initiatives like FUEL, which are helping to build the innovation, research, and workforce ecosystem necessary to support next-generation energy development. Together, these efforts reinforce Louisiana’s position as a hub for both energy production and energy innovation.

“This is a major step forward for Louisiana,” said David Cresson, President and CEO of the Louisiana Chemistry Association. “Our state has the industrial base, workforce, infrastructure, and energy heritage to lead in the next era of nuclear development. Just as importantly, we have the companies and capabilities already in place across the nuclear value chain to make this vision a reality. This is about building on our strengths, embracing innovation, and creating high-quality jobs for the future. Nuclear energy is an important part of that future, and Louisiana is well-positioned to lead.”

The Louisiana Chemistry Association looks forward to continuing its work with the Governor, LED, C&E, FUEL, and other partners to ensure Louisiana captures this opportunity and translates it into sustained investment, job creation, and long-term economic strength for its communities and the state.