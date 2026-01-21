Championing the merit shop and driving legislative wins

Free enterprise, fair competition and a strong, opportunity-driven workforce are essential pillars of the construction industry.

These priorities require consistent advocacy and leadership, especially as policies continue to shift at the local, state and national levels. With the support of dedicated members, staff and partners, ABC Greater Houston continues to lead the charge in these areas. The organization remains a powerful voice in the Houston region as well as in Austin and Washington, D.C., ensuring that legislation supports the people who build and maintain our communities.

Expand Austin Vaughn, Abe Polatsek, Darlene East, Sarina Landers and Zeke Smith meet with Texas House member Cecil Bell Jr. (second from left).

As a proud member of ABC of Texas, ABC Greater Houston supported statewide efforts to advance pro-construction, probusiness legislation during the 89th Texas Legislative Session. ABC of Texas played a leading role in securing key victories for our industry, including the passage of SB 841 by Sen. Bryan Hughes (SD-1) and Rep. Sam Harless (HD-126). This important legislation clarifies that construction trust fund claims can be reassigned, enabling upstream contractors to pursue payment from parties who fail to compensate their vendors or subcontractors. SB 841 resolves confusion created by recent court rulings, strengthens protections for subcontractors and suppliers and restores long-standing industry practices that promote fairness and accountability across construction projects.

Expand Austin Vaughn, Darlene East and Zeke Smith meet with Texas House member Stan Kitzman (second from right).

Outside of Austin, ABC Greater Houston continues to work collaboratively with local governments to strengthen the business environment for our members. We are currently working with Harris County officials and industry partners to ensure that new safety requirements for contractors are both effective and practical, supporting safe jobsites without adding unnecessary burdens. At the same time, ABC remains deeply engaged with the City of Houston to address ongoing challenges in the permitting process, advocating for greater efficiency, consistency and transparency to keep projects on schedule and our community thriving.

Expand Steve Cote, Carlos Pulido, John Golashesky and Darryl Samuels meet with Texas House member Will Metcalf (center).

At the federal level, ABC is leading the charge in Washington, D.C., with ABC Greater Houston actively supporting these efforts. Together, we are pushing back against President Trump’s recent extension of the project labor agreement mandate originally instituted under the Biden administration. ABC remains steadfast in defending open competition on federal projects, ensuring that all qualified contractors, union or non-union, have a fair opportunity to compete based on merit rather than mandates.

Through strong member engagement and strategic advocacy at every level of government, ABC Greater Houston continues to protect our industry’s freedom to build, lead and grow.

For more information, visit abchouston.org.