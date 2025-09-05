U.S. set for manufacturing revival amid wave of pro-business policies

The U.S. is undergoing a powerful resurgence in domestic manufacturing, spurred by global supply chain disruptions, national security concerns and targeted government action — most notably under President Trump’s administration.

From data centers to pharmaceutical plants, a wave of construction and investment is kick-starting an industrial surge in America. Central to this revival is the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed July 4, 2025, which cements many of Trump’s earlier tax reforms, and promises long-term certainty for businesses.

The data center sector is experiencing explosive growth, fueled by the demand for cloud computing, AI and data-intensive technologies. Research suggests that the U.S. market, accounting for roughly 40% of global demand, is expected to reach 35 GW by 2030, up from 17 GW in 2022, according to McKinsey analysis. Notable investments include Meta Platforms’ $10 billion hyperscale data center in Richland Parish, Louisiana, and Microsoft’s ongoing expansions, as highlighted by The Motley Fool. Foreign investment is significant, with firms like DigitalBridge, Blackstone and KKR, often backed by U.K. and other international capital, pouring billions into the sector, as noted by financial data company PitchBook.

These projects, detailed in reports like investment company CBRE’s North America Data Center Trends H2 2024, add over 33 million square feet and 3,300 MW of capacity, with another 70 million square feet in preconstruction, doubling inventory over the next decade. Trump’s policies, including his "Big Beautiful Bill," have further accelerated this trend, with projected investments like NVIDIA’s up-to-$500 billion in U.S.-based AI infrastructure and Apple’s $500 billion in manufacturing and training, directly contributing to data center expansion.

Chemical plants, specialty growth and expansion

Chemical manufacturing is seeing a resurgence, particularly driven by the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act of 2022, which has spurred investments in specialty gases and chemicals for semiconductors. Deloitte Insights notes this as a fast-growing end market in 2024 and beyond, with companies like Dow launching a new methylene diphenyl isocyanate distillation and prepolymers facility in Freeport, Texas, in September 2023, aiming to supply 30% more products.

LyondellBasell and Celanese have also expanded, with projects like Fairway Methanol’s methanol unit addition, finished in February 2024. Tax cuts and deregulation have incentivized such expansions, with the Big Beautiful Bill providing certainty for businesses to invest in R&D and new facilities.

Refineries: Limited expansion

Refinery investments are more limited, with a trend toward upgrades due to environmental regulations and profitability challenges. The U.S. EIA reports that as of January 2024, there were 132 operable refineries, with recent expansions like ExxonMobil’s $7 billion upgrade in Beaumont, Texas, boosting capacity to 609,000 b/d, and Valero’s $250 million project in Port Arthur, increasing capacity by 25,000 b/d.

However, Chevron’s CEO Mike Wirth, as cited by The Institute for Energy Research in 2022, doubts new refineries will be built, with closures and repurposes to biofuels noted, reflecting policy tensions.

LNG: Leading global exports

The U.S. is the world’s largest LNG exporter, with exports rising from 0.5 bcf/d in 2016 to 11.9 bcf/d in 2024, per the EIA. Cheniere Energy, the leading producer, has invested over $38 billion, operating facilities like Sabine Pass (30 MTPA capacity) and Corpus Christi (15 MTPA), with expansions planned, per The Motley Fool. New projects like Plaquemines LNG, Corpus Christi Stage 3 and Golden Pass LNG, with a combined capacity of 5.3 bcf/d, are set to increase export capacity by nearly 50% by 2028, as detailed in the EIA’s Annual Energy Outlook 2025. Companies like Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron are also key players, with global demand driving investments, as noted by financial news site Insider Monkey.

Pipelines: Enhancing energy transport

Pipeline investments are crucial for energy distribution, with recent completions including the South Bend Pipeline (150,000 b/d, 2023), Port Neches Link (630,000 b/d, 2023) and Texas Western Products system (60,000 b/d, 2024), per EIA’s Liquids Pipeline Projects Database. The total length of active pipelines in North America was 952,532 km in 2023, with 20,120 km planned by 2026, according to Offshore Technology.

Companies like TC Energy, MPLX and Enterprise Products Partners are involved, with investments estimated at $55 billion between 2014 and 2025, per Energy Infrastructure, enhancing crude oil, NGLs and natural gas transport. Deregulation efforts have facilitated pipeline projects, with the Big Beautiful Bill providing tax benefits for energy infrastructure.

Shifting to clean energy

The U.S. power sector is shifting toward clean energy, with nearly all new capacity in 2024 being renewables, batteries or nuclear, per Canary Media, adding 62.8 GW, the most since 2003. The Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia, with Unit 3 operational since July 2023, is a landmark, costing billions, as noted by World Nuclear Association. Investments are driven by a projected 10-17% demand increase by 2030, with data centers adding 44 GW, per Deloitte Insights. This shift, supported by the Inflation Reduction Act’s $369 billion for clean energy, reflects a move away from coal, with spending dropping 6% in 2019, per the International Energy Agency. Trump’s policies have encouraged power plant investments, with GE Vernova’s nearly $600 million investment creating over 1,500 jobs.

Power infrastructure investments are substantial, driven by aging systems and renewable integration needs. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed in November 2021, allocates $1.2 trillion, with $62 billion for the DOE, per the U.S. Department of the Treasury. EIA reports transmission spending nearly tripled to $27.7 billion by 2023, with Invenergy announcing an $11 billion investment, including $1.7 billion in 2025, per Fox Business. These investments focus on smart grids, EV charging, which received more than $5 billion in 2019, and transmission lines, enhancing resilience against climate-induced disruptions, as detailed by the DOE.

Pharmaceutical plants: Resilient supply chains

Pharmaceutical manufacturing is returning to the U.S., driven by pandemic vulnerabilities. Eli Lilly is investing $4.5 billion in a new plant in Indiana, BeiGene $800 million in New Jersey and AstraZeneca $300 million in Maryland, per Manufacturing Today. Roche announced a $50 billion investment over five years, including new R&D and manufacturing sites, creating 12,000 jobs, per an April 2025 press release. All these investments ensure a domestic supply of essential medicines, supported by federal incentives and national security goals.

Renewed global collaboration

Companies investing in the U.S. include U.S.-based Cheniere Energy, Dow, LyondellBasell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, TC Energy, MPLX, Invenergy and Eli Lilly, alongside foreign firms like Roche, AstraZeneca and BeiGene. These investments, spanning multiple sectors, are supported by federal laws like the CHIPS and Science Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, attracting both domestic and international capital, as noted in various industry reports. The Big Beautiful Bill extends and makes most of the tax cuts permanent from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, providing long-term certainty for businesses.

Key provisions include:

Restoration of capital cost recovery: The bill reinstates 100% bonus depreciation and immediate expense for R&D, fueling innovation and enabling new investments in manufacturing.

Strengthening U.S. manufacturing: By enhancing global competitiveness and creating family-sustaining jobs, the bill empowers companies to invest in America, stimulating economic growth and high-skilled job creation.

Support for small businesses: The bill strengthens small businesses, family-owned operations, fostering business growth and job creation.

Tax reforms for economic growth: Preserving the 21% corporate tax rate and ensuring the U.S. remains a top destination for business investment.

These policies have already attracted over $7 trillion in pledged investments into the U.S. economy, with major announcements including:

Project Stargate JV: A $500 billion investment in U.S.-based AI infrastructure by Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle.

Apple: A $500 billion commitment to U.S. manufacturing and training.

NVIDIA: A $500 billion investment in U.S.-based AI infrastructure, with a focus on domestic manufacturing of AI supercomputers.

TSMC: A $100 billion investment in Arizonabased semiconductor manufacturing, bringing its total U.S. investment to $165 billion.

Micron Technology: A $200 billion investment in U.S.-based memory chip manufacturing, including new facilities in Idaho and Virginia.

Stellantis: A $5 billion investment to reopen its Belvidere, Illinois, assembly plant and improve its U.S.-based manufacturing network.

Merck: An $8 billion investment in the U.S. over the next several years, following the opening of its new $1 billion North Carolina manufacturing facility.

Policy-driven industrial revival

The reshoring of manufacturing in the U.S. is a transformative trend, with billions invested across sectors. Trump’s pro-business policies, particularly the Big Beautiful Bill, have catalyzed this resurgence, attracting over $7 trillion in investments and securing the U.S. as a global manufacturing leader.

