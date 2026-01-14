Refinery closures and their impact on U.S. fuel supply in 2026

The U.S. refining industry is navigating a period of structural change.

As traditional refinery capacity contracts in key regions and fuel demand patterns evolve, operators, suppliers and regional markets are adjusting to a shifting landscape, with meaningful implications for inventories, utilization and the broader refining supply chain.

Declining refinery capacity meets steady fuel demand

Federal energy data show that the closure of several refineries, combined with continued fuel consumption, is expected to reduce inventories of gasoline, distillate and jet fuel to levels not seen since the early 2000s. According to the U.S. EIA, two pending refinery closures already factored into its Short-Term Energy Outlook will cut domestic production of refined products, contributing to a projected dip in finished fuel stocks through 2026.

This trend arises as some operators respond to economic pressures, stringent regional regulations and the strategic transition toward cleaner energy markets. All of these factors have made certain refining operations less economically viable.

Major refinery shutdowns in California and beyond

California has become a focal point in the refinery contraction story. One of the most significant developments is Phillips 66’s decision to cease operations at its Wilmington refinery in Los Angeles by late 2025. This plant historically processed roughly 139,000 barrels per day of crude.

Following that, Valero Energy recently announced it will idle the Bay Area’s Benicia refinery by April 2026, and shift toward supplying the market through a mix of existing inventories and imports. Together, these capacity reductions represent a meaningful reduction in California’s refining base and contribute to broader questions about regional fuel supply tightness.

Analysts and regulators have pointed out that these facilities account for a large portion of the West Coast’s refining capacity, meaning their exit from traditional crude processing, even if partly mitigated through imports or logistical changes, may make the region more sensitive to supply fluctuations and pricing pressures.

What this means for inventories and fuel markets

Data from the EIA suggest that the combined effect of shrinking refining output and ongoing consumption could push inventories for the main transportation fuels, including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, toward the lowest annual levels since 2000. Lower inventories often translate into tighter wholesale markets and potentially wider crack spreads (industry shorthand for refining margins), since buyers compete for a smaller pool of product.

It’s important to note that these impacts materialize over time and vary by region; nationwide inventories may hold different dynamics than those in specific markets like the West Coast.

Utilization rates and operational pressures

Contrary to the idea that closures automatically drive utilization rates higher at remaining plants, recent data show refinery utilization can fluctuate. For example, the EIA reported that U.S. weekly utilization rates declined compared with some prior periods. This is a reminder that maintenance schedules, feedstock supply and regional dynamics all play into weekly operating levels.

That said, with fewer total barrels of capacity available in the system, remaining refineries may face heightened expectations to run reliably and satisfy demand, even as operators balance turnaround schedules and operational risk.

Regional impacts and broader industry trends

The California market illustrates how localized refinery exits can ripple through supply chains. Because the state’s refining network has limited connectivity to other U.S. refining hubs, the loss of local capacity in California could increase dependence on imports, particularly for specialized blends such as CARBOB gasoline.

Nationally, refinery closures also factor into evolving investment patterns. Instead of large capacity additions, many operators are prioritizing maintenance, modernization and reliability projects at existing assets. While less visible than new refinery builds, these initiatives help sustain output and extend asset life amid broader market headwinds.

Refineries and the energy transition

Closures have occurred alongside energy transitions that influence long-term industry planning. Some operators are repurposing assets toward renewable fuels or alternative energy infrastructure, while others have concluded that continued investment in conventional refining isn’t compatible with future regulatory and market conditions. Although this transition is complex and uneven across regions, it’s an important part of the broader energy picture shaping refinery decisions today.

