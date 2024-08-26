Deltech Holdings assumes DVB production from DuPont

Deltech Holdings, a producer of high-performance aromatic monomers, specialized crystal polystyrene and downstream acrylic resins for the coatings, composites, construction and other end markets, will be assuming the production of Divinylbenzene (DVB) from DuPont.

DuPont plans to discontinue its production of DVB as part of its strategy to focus on downstream applications. With this agreement, DuPont will transfer IP and other assets to Deltech, enabling them to produce a reliable source of Divinylbenzene for DuPont and its customers.

The agreement represents an opportunity for Deltech to leverage its differentiated capabilities and experience in DVB production to serve a greater portfolio of customers working in attractive end markets.

Jesse Zeringue, President and CEO of Deltech, said, “This agreement represents a major step in the continued expansion of our Monomers segment. We look forward to collaborating with DuPont to not only meet their DVB needs, but also to provide a seamless continuity of service for customers.”

Deltech, a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners (SK Capital), has 50+ years of experience manufacturing specialty monomers for a diverse set of end markets.