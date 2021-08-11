TVA, Kairos collaborating on low-power demonstration reactor

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Kairos Power will collaborate to deploy a low-power demonstration reactor at the East Tennessee Technology Park in Oak Ridge.

TVA generates more than 40 percent of its electricity from nuclear power, and operates the third-largest nuclear fleet in the U.S. As part of this agreement, TVA will provide engineering, operations and licensing support to help Kairos Power deploy its low-power demonstration reactor, named Hermes.

Kairos Power's singular objective for deploying the Hermes Reactor is to demonstrate the capability to deliver an advanced reactor at the cost necessary to make nuclear power the most affordable source of dispatchable electricity in the U.S.

