Total Boiler awarded major contract by Preferred Utilities MFG

ALVIN, Texas -- Total Boiler & Mechanical LLC has been awarded the installation of a new Babcock & Wilcox® (B&W) 300,000-pound-per-hour (pph) steam boiler by Preferred Utilities MFG Corp. Total Boiler's project scope includes installation of the boiler, new burner, forced draft (FD) fan and all other peripheral equipment, plus the fabrication and installation of all piping, ductwork and platforms, and assistance with startup. The project is slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020, and completion is expected in early 2021.

Preferred Utilities MFG Corp. specified and procured the 300-kpph steam boiler from B&W, with a Zeeco® ultra-low NOx burner and an FD fan supplied by Phelps Fan® LLC. The design of this equipment will greatly increase efficiency for the end user, while also significantly reducing emissions compared to the previous equipment.

Steam is the lifeline of nearly all petrochemical plants and refineries. Steam has many uses on-site, including heating product and as a fuel for spinning turbines to create electricity. In today's marketplace, reaching maximum efficiency is paramount for reducing costs and emissions. Total Boiler is a leader in boiler installation, fabrication and start up, and this project sets the standard for the future of steam equipment efficiency.

For more information, visit www.totalboiler.com, call (281) 581-2554 or email info@totalboiler.com.