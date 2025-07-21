Texas power demand surge: Preparing the grid for a data-driven future

Texas is once again in the energy spotlight as it braces for a dramatic surge in power demand.

According to an Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) report, the state could see its peak electricity demand more than double by 2031. This projected increase is largely fueled by the rapid expansion of data centers and other large load projects, such as cryptocurrency mining. The question is no longer if this demand will materialize — but whether the grid is ready.

In August 2023, Texas set a new power demand record at 85.5 GW. By 2031, ERCOT forecasts that figure could skyrocket to 218 GW — a staggering 2.5 times the current peak. Even under ERCOT's more conservative adjusted forecast, peak demand is still expected to reach 145 GW. Regardless of the scenario, the next decade will stretch Texas' grid infrastructure to its limits.

The most dramatic contributor to this increase is data centers. According to ERCOT's 2025 Long-Term Load Forecast, projected data center demand for 2030 grew from 29,614 MW in the 2024 forecast to a staggering 77,965 MW — an increase of more than 160%. Much of this demand is based on transmission service provider officer-attested letters, which ERCOT is now required to consider in planning due to House Bill 5066.

ERCOT has adopted an adjusted forecast model using historical trends. This methodology reduces the projected data center loads to 49.8% of requested values, delays all new large loads by 180 days, and adjusts officer-attested loads to 55.4% of their stated capacity. Even with these conservative adjustments, data centers remain the largest source of new load growth.

Texas lawmakers have recognized the gravity of this challenge. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has made grid reliability a top legislative priority. Senate Bill 6, which passed unanimously in the Texas Senate, is aimed at improving digital infrastructure and reinforcing the electric grid to handle increased demand from large loads like data centers.

Gov. Greg Abbott has also championed efforts to strengthen the grid. At the Texas Electricity Policy Summit, he highlighted Texas' leadership in wind and solar energy while emphasizing that fossil fuels remain the backbone of the state's power generation mix. Since the 2021 Winter Storm Uri crisis, Texas has added approximately 35% more energy supply, much of it from solar and battery storage. Yet, as demand accelerates, so must the pace of investment.

The 2021 grid failure is a stark reminder of what's at stake. As Texas eyes an economic future powered by AI, cloud computing and high-performance digital infrastructure, ensuring a stable and resilient power grid is critical. ERCOT warns that demand could exceed supply as soon as 2026 if current growth continues unchecked.

Meeting this challenge will require a balanced energy portfolio, combining the reliability of natural gas and other dispatchable sources with the flexibility and sustainability of renewables and battery storage. It will also require rigorous maintenance, oversight and modernization of existing power plants — not just new capacity.

Past capacity expansions prove this is possible. Between 2021 and 2024, ERCOT added nearly 25,000 MW of wind and solar capacity, along with 9,000 MWh of battery storage. In the early 2000s, Texas added over 27,000 MW of new natural gas generation in just five years. These precedents show that with coordinated planning and investment, rapid energy infrastructure growth is achievable.

Texas stands at a crossroads. The state's rapidly expanding digital economy presents a massive opportunity — but only if the infrastructure is ready to support it. With demand possibly hitting 218 GW by 2031, the state must act now with smart legislation, strategic investments and a strong focus on grid reliability to lead the way in powering the data-driven future.

