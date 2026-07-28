Tesla and Zelestra agree to a long-term solar PPA in Texas

Zelestra, a global, multi-technology, customer-focused renewable energy company, has expanded their energy engagements with Tesla across markets with the signing of a new 140 MWac power purchase agreement for Lumen Farm solar project in Texas.

Separately, Zelestra signed a 57 MWac PPA with Tesla in 2024 for the output of the Brazatortas I, II and IV solar plants, in the Castilla-La Mancha region of Spain.

Zelestra anticipates starting construction at Lumen Farm, located in northeast Texas, by 2027, with full operations anticipated by 2029.

Phil North, Zelestra’s US CEO, said: “As a trusted global partner, we can deliver bespoke solutions for clients in multiple geographies. As such, we are excited to expand our relationship with Tesla to the US. We aim to deliver the project and bring the new solar plant online as quickly as possible to support Tesla’s growing energy needs in Texas.”

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Zelestra is advancing its position in the US energy landscape with innovative, multi-technology solutions tailored to the evolving needs of hyperscalers, corporate partners, and other customers. The company is developing a robust portfolio of more than 16 GW of renewable energy projects across key markets.