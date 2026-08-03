RWE and Google sign power purchase agreement for Oklahoma solar project

RWE and Google announced a new power supply contract for RWE’s first solar project in Oklahoma.

Expand RWE and Google Oklahoma BIC Magazine

The two companies signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the total output from the 155-megawatt Crooked Creek Solar project in McCurtain County, southeast corner of Oklahoma.

RWE plans to begin onsite construction at Crooked Creek Solar later this year, and the project is expected to enter commercial operation in 2028. Once operational, Crooked Creek will deliver electricity to help power Google’s operations in the Southwest Power Pool market (SPP), while providing long-term economic benefits to McCurtain County and surrounding communities.

Key points for the RWE and Google PPA:

Long-term power purchase agreement signed: RWE and Google signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the entire 155-megawatt output of the Crooked Creek Solar project in McCurtain County, Oklahoma.

RWE and Google signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the entire 155-megawatt output of the Crooked Creek Solar project in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Project timeline and operational target: Onsite construction is scheduled to start later this year, with commercial operations targeted to begin in 2028 to deliver power to Google in the Southwest Power Pool market.

Onsite construction is scheduled to start later this year, with commercial operations targeted to begin in 2028 to deliver power to Google in the Southwest Power Pool market. Local economic and community benefits: The project is expected to create up to 250 construction jobs, generate $24.3 million in local economic activity, and provide an estimated $25 million in long-term revenue for McCurtain County programs, schools, and emergency services.

Ingmar Ritzenhofen, Chief Commercial Officer, RWE Americas, said, “This agreement with Google marks an important milestone for RWE Americas and reflects the growing demand for affordable, reliable, domestically produced energy. Crooked Creek Solar demonstrates how strategic partnerships can accelerate new energy development while creating jobs, generating local tax revenue and strengthening communities. We’re proud to work with Google to help power its operations, while supporting Oklahoma’s continued economic growth with affordable, American-made energy.”

Will Conkling, Director of Energy and Power, Google, “Supporting a strong, stable, affordable grid is a top priority as we expand our infrastructure. Our agreement with RWE adds critical new generation to the local system, boosting the amount of affordable and reliable power supply for Oklahoma and the region.”

Crooked Creek Solar expands RWE’s commitment to safely deliver reliable and affordable power and support the local communities where it builds and operates projects. During construction, Crooked Creek is expected to generate an estimated $24.3 million in local economic activity and another $1.4 million in state and local tax revenue for McCurtain County while employing up to 250 workers onsite at peak construction. Once operational, the project will continue to generate substantial revenue for McCurtain County, totaling an estimated $25 million for county programs, local emergency medical services, the Broken Bow School District and regional technology education centers.

RWE continues to invest in Oklahoma

RWE is deeply committed to Oklahoma communities and has provided more than $100,000 in donations, sponsorships and other community-driven partnerships to date. The company looks to further deepen its roots in the state through its support for local organizations in McCurtain County.

RWE is investing in powering Oklahoma’s growing energy needs and expanding its presence in the Sooner State. In addition to the 155MW Crooked Creek Solar project under construction, RWE owns and operates the 148 MW Boiling Springs wind project in Woodward County and has another six power projects totaling 1.6 GW in development across the state.