Panamint Capital breaks ground on solar project at Texas Energy site

Panamint Capital has broken ground on Big Rooter Power, a 1.2 GWdc solar PV project located at the company's Twin Oaks power station in Robertson County, Texas.

Key points from the Big Rooter Power project:

Record-breaking scale & investment: Panamint Capital broke ground on Big Rooter Power , a $1.7 billion, 1.2 GWdc solar PV project in Robertson County, Texas—making it the largest solar project built on an existing coal mining site in North America.

Panamint Capital broke ground on , a $1.7 billion, 1.2 GWdc solar PV project in Robertson County, Texas—making it the largest solar project built on an existing coal mining site in North America. Phased timeline & economic impact: Construction will create over 800 jobs and inject $66 million into the local economy across two phases: Big Rooter West (491 MWdc, operational August 2028) and Big Rooter East (658 MWdc, operational August 2029).

Construction will create over 800 jobs and inject $66 million into the local economy across two phases: (491 MWdc, operational August 2028) and (658 MWdc, operational August 2029). Multi-use energy & data hub: The project transforms the 10,000-acre Twin Oaks site into a mega-hub featuring 1.5 GW of thermal and renewable power, 1.6 GWh of battery energy storage, 20+ miles of 345 kV transmission lines, and 790 MW of data center capacity.

The $1.7 billion project, located halfway between Dallas and Houston, will be the largest solar project constructed at an existing coal mining site in North America.

Construction timeline for Big Rooter Power project

Construction is now underway on Big Rooter West, the 491 MWdc first phase that will enter commercial operation in August 2028. Big Rooter East, the 658 MWdc second phase, is expected to begin construction in December 2026 and enter commercial operation in August 2029. The projects will create over 800 construction jobs.

"Big Rooter Power represents our vision for getting more out of America's energy infrastructure and ensuring America's energy dominance," said Apolka Totth, Panamint's Chief Executive Officer. "When Big Rooter is complete, the Twin Oaks complex will have 1.5 GW of operating thermal and renewable power, in addition to over 20 miles of new 345 kV transmission, 1.6 GWh of battery energy storage and 790 MW of Batch Zero data center capacity under development across our 10,000-acre site."

Like this news? Make BIC Magazine a Google preferred news source.

The project represents the transformation of a historic Texas energy site into a next-generation power and digital infrastructure hub, leveraging existing infrastructure to help meet growing electricity demand while extending the economic value of assets that have powered the region for decades.

The legacy of Twin Oaks continues

Big Rooter West project will continue Twin Oaks's 30-year legacy of empowering the local community. With a strong emphasis on local hiring and regional vendor selection, Big Rooter West is expected to contribute over $66 million to the local economy during its lifetime.