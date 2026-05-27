Oklo selected by DOE for advanced negotiations under Surplus Plutonium Utilization Program

Oklo Inc. announced that it has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for advanced negotiations under the Surplus Plutonium Utilization Program.

The program aims to make designated surplus plutonium material available to industry participants and enable the conversion of those materials into fuel for advanced nuclear reactors subject to U.S. security, safeguards and material accountability requirements.

The selection, alongside four other advanced nuclear companies, supports Oklo’s broader fuel strategy, which includes multiple pathways to source fuel to support advanced reactor deployment while domestic enrichment and fuel infrastructure continue to scale.

In partnership with newcleo, a European developer of advanced nuclear reactors, Oklo would lead the utilization of surplus plutonium, while newcleo would bring relevant fuel experience and potential project capital, subject to definitive agreements, customary approvals, and applicable U.S. security and safeguards requirements.

Next steps in the announcement

Oklo and newcleo view the program as a pathway for disposition through use: converting material that already exists into fuel for advanced reactors, using it to generate reliable electricity, and consuming it through fission under stringent security, safeguards, and material control requirements. In doing so, the program can turn a long-term material management challenge into a domestic energy source.

“Fuel supply constraints are a key throttle to advanced reactor development,” said co-founder and CEO Jacob DeWitte. “This program creates a pathway to use existing surplus material as bridge fuel for advanced reactors to bring more reactors online sooner. Material that has been set aside for disposal can instead be converted into fuel to produce electricity through fission.”

“We are proud of this transatlantic partnership with Oklo to deliver on our promise of reducing nuclear liabilities through our fuel and reactor technologies,” said newcleo CEO and founder Stefano Buono. “The U.S. is taking a visionary approach to the fuel cycle, and we look forward to contributing to it.”

Recent events with Oklo and newcleo

In October 2025, Oklo announced a strategic partnership with newcleo to develop advanced fuel fabrication infrastructure in the U.S., including potential work related to surplus plutonium, subject to definitive agreements, customary approvals, and applicable U.S. safety, security, and safeguards requirements. The partnership includes an investment of up to $2 billion, subject to mutually acceptable documentation and industry conditions, via a newcleo-affiliated vehicle for such a project.

In February 2026, newcleo initiated its pre-application engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for both an advanced fuel fabrication facility and a lead-cooled fast reactor design to support the future deployment of its fuel fabrication and reactor facilities in the U.S. market.