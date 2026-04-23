NVIDIA and Oklo tap Los Alamos expertise to power nuclear-enabled AI factories

Oklo Inc., an advanced nuclear technology company, announced an agreement with NVIDIA, a leader in AI and accelerated computing and Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), to advance critical nuclear infrastructure, AI-enabled research and nuclear fuel R&D at Los Alamos.

The collaboration is intended to combine advanced nuclear power, AI, digital twins, modeling, and simulation to support critical infrastructure development and accelerate the deployment of nuclear energy. By aligning Oklo’s advanced sodium-fast-reactor platform, NVIDIA AI infrastructure, and LANL’s world-leading expertise in materials science and nuclear fuels, the parties aim to lay the groundwork for a new class of mission-critical, high-assurance energy.

“This agreement brings together reactor deployment, high-performance compute, and world-class fuel and materials science expertise” said Oklo co-founder and CEO Jacob DeWitte. “We believe this will advance our plutonium-bearing fuel work on Oklo’s Pluto reactor, which was selected under DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program, and help bring resilient power in support of the Genesis Mission.”

Initial focus areas include:

Physics- and chemistry-based AI models, including trained inference models to support fuel validation and R&D for plutonium-bearing fuels

Materials science and fabrication R&D for plutonium-bearing fuels

Power generation, grid reliability, redundancy and stabilization studies in support of nuclear-powered AI factories at LANL

Projects under the agreement include integrated full-stack solutions to support nuclear-powered AI factories; AI development, including physics and chemistry trained AI models to support nuclear fuel R&D; grid stabilization, reliability, and redundancy studies; materials science efforts focused on plutonium-bearing fuel; and proof of concept work related to the development of a nuclear-powered AI factory.