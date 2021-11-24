NRC issues license to spent nuclear fuel storage facility

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has issued a license to Interim Storage Partners LLC to construct and operate a consolidated interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in Andrews, Texas.

The license authorizes the company to receive, possess, transfer and store up to 5,000 metric tons of spent fuel and 231.3 metric tons of Greater-Than-Class-C low-level radioactive waste for 40 years. The company said it plans to expand the facility in seven additional phases, up to a total capacity of 40,000 metric tons of spent fuel. Each expansion would require a license amendment with additional NRC safety and environmental reviews.

This is the second license issued by the NRC for a consolidated storage facility for spent nuclear fuel. The first was issued in 2006, but the facility was never constructed. The agency is currently reviewing an application for a similar facility proposed for Lea County, New Mexico. A decision on that application is expected in January 2022.

