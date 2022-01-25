NRC accepts Kairos' nuclear construction application

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has accepted for review an application from Kairos Power for a permit to construct its "Hermes" test reactor, a 35-megawatt, non-power reactor that would use molten salt to cool the reactor core, providing operational data to support development of a larger version meant for a commercial nuclear power plant.

Beginning in March 2018, Kairos engaged in extensive pre-application activities with NRC staff to address key aspects of the Hermes design. Because of this constructive engagement, the agency was able to establish a shortened review schedule of 21 months. NRC expects to complete its environmental and safety reviews by September 2023.

