NorthWestern to acquire 325 MW of dispatchable capacity

NorthWestern Energy has entered into multiple contracts for projects to acquire 325 megawatts (MW) of dispatchable capacity resources: procurement and construction agreements for a 175-MW natural gas plant in Laurel, Montana; a pending agreement to purchase capacity from a 50-MW battery storage system utilizing lithium-ion technology; and a power purchase agreement for 100 MW of capacity and energy products originating predominantly from hydroelectric resources.

The $250 million Laurel Generating Station is expected to be available by January 2024. The 50-MW battery energy storage system is expected to be available by the end of 2023.

