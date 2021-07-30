Final module placed for Vogtle 3, 4 project

All modules for Georgia Power's Vogtle 3 and 4 nuclear expansion project near Waynesboro, Georgia, have now been set as a massive water tank has been lifted into place atop the Unit 4 containment vessel and shield building roof.

The placement represents the last major crane lift at the project site.

The passive containment cooling water storage tank is a major part of the reactor's advanced passive safety system. Standing 35 feet tall and weighing more than 720,000 pounds, the large component will hold approximately 750,000 gallons of water ready to help cool the reactor in the unlikely event of an emergency.

Once operating, the two new units at Plant Vogtle will be able to power more than 500,000 homes and businesses. A diverse fuel mix, including nuclear, is also essential to maintaining a reliable and affordable energy infrastructure that attracts new investment, supports economic growth and creates jobs.

For more information, visit www.georgiapower.com or call (404) 506-7676.