Exelon to 'restaff, refuel' entire Illinois nuclear fleet

Following the passage of clean energy legislation to preserve Illinois' nuclear plants, Exelon Generation moved quickly to fill 650 vacant positions across the state and jumpstart more than $300 million in capital projects over the next five years at all of its nuclear power stations.

"With this landmark legislation, we are moving quickly to restaff and refuel all of our nuclear plants for 24/7 operation," said Dave Rhoades, chief nuclear officer for Exelon Generation.

Saving the nuclear plants preserves two-thirds of the state's clean energy, avoids a 70-percent rise in emissions, protects 28,000 direct and indirect jobs, and prevents a $480 million increase in annual energy prices for consumers. Exelon's Illinois nuclear fleet produces more than 50 percent of the state's electricity and nearly 90 percent of its carbon-free power.

For more information, visit www.exeloncorp.com or call (800) 483-3220.