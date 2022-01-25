Energy Harbor, DOE advance hydrogen production project

Energy Harbor and DOE have entered into final agreements to continue the development of a zero-carbon hydrogen production demonstration project at the Davis- Besse Nuclear Power Station near Toledo, Ohio, in collaboration with Idaho National Laboratory, Xcel Energy and Arizona Public Service.

Davis-Besse was selected by DOE due to its ability to provide a carbon-free source of power, strong operational track record and proximity to the water required to produce hydrogen.

The Davis-Besse Power Station will provide the carbon-free nuclear power to a hydrogen production unit that will utilize low-temperature electrolysis using polymer electrolyte membrane technology to produce 100-percent carbon-free hydrogen.

Engineering and site preparations are underway to operate the nuclear hydrogen production system in 2023.

For more information, visit https://energyharbor.com or call (888) 254-4769.