Efficient onsite overhaul of a 75MW motor

We often overlook the small yet crucial aspects of our daily lives, like the flicker of a light or the hum of machinery.

These seemingly minor details are powered by the energy sources that fuel our routines and connect us. Power generation is the backbone of modern society, keeping our homes and industries running. With the increasing demand for reliable and efficient energy sources, maintaining and upgrading equipment becomes critical to avoid disruptions.

Expand Services are performed onsite, eliminating costly overseas factory overhaul.

Urgent solution needed

This case study illustrates a significant challenge faced by a major Gulf Coast compression company and how it was adeptly handled by Conhagen. The company’s electric motor unexpectedly failed, creating an urgent need for a solution. This 75MW, or 100,000 horsepower, motor is one of the largest of its kind in the U.S., weighing nearly 600,000 lbs when fully assembled. Originally scheduled for an overseas factory overhaul, this would have extended downtime by several months.

Streamlined service: Minimizing downtime and costs

The objective was to conduct a comprehensive overhaul of the massive electric motor. Due to the motor’s size and location, meticulous planning and precision execution were essential to minimize downtime and reduce costs.

Expand The 75MW/600,000 lb motor is one of the largest in the U.S.

Conhagen’s team completed the disassembly and mechanical inspection onsite, near the customer’s location. By performing the overhaul onsite, the team significantly reduced the time and costs associated with overseas travel and factory overhaul. The inspection and overhaul process included: the disassembly of the 75MW motor, detailed mechanical inspection of all components, onsite repairs and replacements as necessary and reassembly planning for future implementation.

Conhagen’s expertise in executing complex projects highlights our commitment to supporting clients anywhere. We offer a range of services tailored to meet unique client needs, including detailed inspections, onsite repairs, reassembly and ongoing support. Our approach guarantees reliability and efficiency — key elements for operations depending on massive machinery — allowing us to ensure that every project is executed to the highest standards.

Expand Motor size and location demanded meticulous planning and execution.

Conhagen Rotating Equipment excels in managing large-scale, complex projects, providing essential support to the rotating equipment industry. Count on us as a dependable partner in maintaining your equipment and ensuring smooth operations.

For more information, visit conhagen.com.