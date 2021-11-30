DOE awards $12MM to boost geothermal research

DOE has awarded $12 million in funding for seven research projects to advance the commercialization of enhanced geothermal systems (EGS).

EGS development could expand U.S. geothermal energy capabilities and extend the use of geothermal energy into new geographic areas across the country.

This funding will help develop and deploy technologies and techniques that will enable efficient and lower-cost geothermal heat production, accelerating the path toward widespread commercialization. Through technological improvement, geothermal power generation could increase 26-fold, deploying 60 gigawatts-electric of clean energy by 2050 that could power as many as 60 million homes.

