Case study: Greener power for jobsite efficiency

Meeting sustainability standards is a growing challenge for construction subcontractors, especially when tasked with powering multiple trailers on large jobsites.

One of the top electrical contractors in Texas recently faced this challenge head-on, seeking a greener, more efficient solution to meet strict sustainability goals while achieving a better than 1:1 generator-to-battery run ratio.

The contractor first tried to meet its needs by renting a generator from a competitor. Unfortunately, the setup proved to be inconsistent and unreliable. That’s when the contractor turned to HOLT Industrial Rentals for a dependable and sustainable power solution.

After assessing the five-trailer setup, the HOLT Industrial Rentals team recommended a hybrid solution: a Cat® XQ230 diesel generator for instant, anytime power, paired with a HOLT Industrial Rentals 250 kW/575 kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to optimize power storage and ensure long-term usage. This customized solution not only met sustainability goals but exceeded the contractor’s expectations for efficiency.

The rental package included the diesel generator, the battery energy storage system, step-down transformers and cables. The hybrid setup achieved a better than 4:1 run ratio, with the generator running only four hours out of every 24. The company saw savings of more than 150 gallons of fuel monthly, reducing generator runtime from 48 hours to just 12 per day.

The HOLT Industrial Rentals BESS integrates seamlessly with the generator but can also function independently in "island mode," or with additional energy storage systems. Designed to operate in a range of environments, from -4°F to 122°F, it delivers zero CO 2 emissions, no noise and requires no maintenance.

The results? The contractor significantly reduced its reliance on fossil fuels while maintaining reliable power across multiple trailers on the jobsite. The optimized generator load profile also prevented issues like wet stacking.

Although it was deployed for a long-term jobsite solution, the HOLT Industrial Rentals BESS setups are also ideal for short-term projects, planned outages or special events, providing scalable — and instantly available — green energy solutions.

As companies adopt greener energy practices, reliable power becomes even more crucial. "With our team always testing and sourcing the newest power options, we are proud to be greener than ever," said Justin Merkys, VP, Power and Specialty Rental, HOLT Industrial Rentals.

HOLT Industrial Rentals is a turnkey industrial rentals company providing temporary solutions for power, temperature control, compressed air and more — for both advanced and emergency rental needs. The company provides equipment and planning services for facilities maintenance, construction sites and events, and is heavily involved in the energy and manufacturing industries. As a subsidiary of HOLT Group operating company, HOLT Industrial Rentals services all of Texas, with headquarters in San Antonio and locations in Houston, Dallas and Corpus Christi.

For more information, visit holtindustrialrentals.com or holtgrp.com.