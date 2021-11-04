Battery capacity testing: Will you have the power you need?

Do you know if you have "enough battery" to provide electricity for your plant when you lose primary operational power? Battery capacity testing is an essential part of battery maintenance. Although many other test methods estimate the condition of a battery, capacity testing is the only true way to determine if the battery will support your critical load when you need it. Battery capacity testing lets you know the battery's performance and expected life and identifies any weak cells.

Types of battery capacity testing

The types of battery capacity testing typically conducted are acceptance, performance, modified performance and service testing. A qualified battery specialist can help you determine the best testing.

Acceptance battery capacity testing is a constant current test performed on a new battery system after initial and freshening charges are completed. This type of testing can be performed in-house or after installation to ensure new batteries perform as designed.

Performance battery capacity testing is like the acceptance test, but performed on in-service batteries. The battery is tested after an equalization charge. This continues to ensure the battery's performance.

Modified performance battery capacity testing is a test of the battery capacity in an "as found" condition and its ability to provide a high-rate, short-duration load (often the highest rate of the duty cycle). This will confirm the battery's ability to meet the critical period of the load duty cycle, in addition to determining its percentage of rated capacity.

Service battery capacity testing usually consists of several current steps for varying durations. The battery test equipment is programmed to apply loads to the battery, which reflect the battery's designed duty cycle profile.

Benefits of battery capacity testing

The intent of any battery capacity testing is to validate your battery capacity and how it will perform under load. There are other benefits of having a battery professional perform and interpret your tests:

You can determine where the battery is on its predictable life curve.

You can better predict and budget to replace the battery system.

You can locate weak cells and poor connections and address them before they become major issues.

Frequency of battery capacity testing

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) provides testing recommendations based on time and condition for the various battery chemistries after the initial acceptance test. IEEE provides these only as guidelines, as your environment or needs may vary. Your battery specialist can help you define the best timeframes.

IEEE 450 Vented Lead Acid (Flooded)

Acceptance test at time of install

Capacity greater than 90 percent -- test every four to five years

Capacity 80 percent to 90 percent -- test annually

Capacity less than 80 percent -- budget to replace battery system

IEEE 1188 Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA)

Acceptance test at time of install

Capacity greater than 90 percent -- test every four to five years

Capacity 80 percent to 90 percent -- test annually

Capacity less than 80 percent -- budget to replace battery system

IEEE 1106 Nickle Cadmium (NiCd)

Acceptance test at time of install

Test every five years

Test annually if greater than 1.5-percent-per- year loss since last test

Capacity less than 80 percent -- budget to replace battery system

When testing is complete, a comprehensive report should be provided that contains the following:

Specific battery tested

Charger/Uninterruptable Power Supply Information

Pretest individual cell float voltages

Battery discharge performance data

Additionally, corrective actions should be recommended for any problems uncovered during testing.

Battery capacity testing is essential to the reliability of your backup power plan. Have that peace of mind by using a battery specialist that will help put your plan together.

For more information, visit https://pwrstoragesolutions.com or call (346) 299-2124.