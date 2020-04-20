Power Generation/Energy

FERC accepts performance assessment, bolsters grid reliability

FERC has taken additional action to ensure the continued reliability and security of the nation's bulk power system by approving two reliability standards and endorsing the continued work of the North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC), now in its 13th year as the Electric Reliability Organization.

The newly approved reliability standards are for Transmission System Planning Performance Requirements and Cyber Security -- Communications between Control Centers. FERC also issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would approve NERC's proposed retirement of 74 of the 77 reliability standards developed under NERC's Standards Efficiency Review Project, which identifies standards that provide little benefit, are administrative in nature or are redundant.

For more information, visit www.ferc.gov or call (202) 502-6088.

IAEA makes case for nuclear generation under Paris Agreement

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi recently made the following remarks on accelerating the energy transformation in support of sustainable development and the Paris Agreement:

"By 2050, if climate change goals are to be met, 80 percent or more of our electricity will need to be low-carbon. Nuclear power now provides about 10 percent of the world's electricity, but it contributes one-third of all low-carbon electricity. Nuclear power plants produce virtually no greenhouse gas emissions or air pollutants during their operation.

"It is no coincidence that some countries with nuclear power have already largely decar-bonized their electricity production. Nuclear power offers a steady, reliable supply of electricity â¦ In the coming years, technological advances and new funding models are likely to improve the economic attractiveness, safety and cost-effectiveness of nuclear power."

For more information, visit www.iaea.org or call +43 (1) 2600-0.

EIA's AEO2020 explores changing U.S. energy mix

The EIA has released updated projections of future U.S. energy production and use in its Annual Energy Outlook 2020 (AEO2020).

In the AEO2020 reference case, the share of U.S. electricity generation from renewable sources doubles between 2019 and 2050. Natural gas generation retains its share as coal and nuclear generation continue to decline.

After falling until about 2030, U.S. energy- related CO2 emissions resume modest growth, but by 2050, are lower than 2019 levels. For the next decade, U.S. energy-related CO2 emissions decrease because of retirements of coal-fired generation capacity and corresponding changes in the fuel mix for electric power. Later, increases in energy demand due to growth in transportation and industry cause emissions to increase.

In addition to the AEO2020 baseline reference case, EIA uses eight side cases to explore uncertainties. New in the AEO2020 are two cases that explore the implications of varying the assumed future costs of renewable power generation technologies.

For more information, visit www.eia.gov or call (202) 586-8800.

NRC issues final EIS for Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has issued the final supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) on Exelon Generation Co.'s application for an additional 20 years of operation for Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, units 2 and 3. The NRC has concluded the potential environmental impacts are not great enough that preserving the option of license renewal for energy-planning decision makers would be unreasonable.

Exelon submitted the Peach Bottom subsequent license renewal application in the summer of 2018. The application, excluding proprietary details, is available on the NRC website.

For more information, visit www.nrc.gov or call (800) 368-5642.

NERC launches new ERO Enterprise Security Initiative

North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC) is creating a new Electric Reliability Organization (ERO) Enterprise Security Initiative to focus on security outreach and education.

This initiative will focus on the development, coordination and promotion of physical and cybersecurity efforts, including sharing of best practices; development of security training and participation in regional and continent-wide security exercises; and supporting NERC, the regions and industry on matters related to the interface between reliability and security, including providing support for the implementation of risk mitigation priorities recommended by the Reliability Issues Steering Committee. These efforts will bolster the ongoing security efforts of industry and the ERO enterprise as a whole.

For more information, visit www.nerc.com or call (404) 446-2560.