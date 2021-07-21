U.S. Energy completes infrastructure projects in Eagle Ford Shale

U.S. Energy Development Corp. recently completed the LLM South B, LLM South C, LLM North A, Sola Vaca Norte A, Hideaway Ranch A and Hideaway Ranch E midstream infrastructure development projects located in the Eagle Ford Shale.

The $607,000 pipeline project is a proactive approach by U.S. Energy to reduce flaring, thereby decreasing the firm's carbon footprint and inherently benefiting its stakeholders. Often the economics of laying pipelines do not justify the value gained from selling the gas, which results in the gas being flared. As the Texas Railroad Commission continues to increase pressure on upstream companies to reduce flaring, U.S. Energy saw this project as an opportunity to get ahead of the curve by eliminating its Eagle Ford area flaring.

