TC Energy approves $800 million WR Project

TC Energy Corp. has approved its WR Project, a set of projects anticipated to constitute a total capital investment of approximately $0.8 billion.

The project is designed to increase base system reliability and expand an existing portion of the ANR Pipeline Co. system to serve markets in the midwestern U.S., while lowering emissions by approximately 30,000 metric tons CO2 equivalent per year - the equivalent to removing more than 6,500 passenger vehicles from the road annually.

ANR will be able to provide up to an incremental 157,000 dekatherms per day of natural gas capacity to local area distribution and electric generation companies in markets that have recently announced significant coal-fired and vintage gas-generation retirements. The project's facilities include the installation of electric motor compressors with fuel switching capabilities for additional reliability to replace existing natural gas-powered compressor units along ANR's system.

The WR Project is expected to be brought in service in the fourth quarter of 2025.

