Pin Oak commissions Taft pipeline, terminal interconnections

Pin Oak Corpus Christi recently completed the Taft 20-inch pipeline, which provides the Pin Oak Taft Terminal with interconnections to the Flint Hills Resources Midway Station and the Cactus II Taft Terminal.

The bidirectional pipeline connections to the terminals provide inbound receipts for a suite of Permian and Eagle Ford grades and redelivery options to the Flint Hills Resources refinery system and the Flint Hills Resources Ingleside terminal.

Fully supported by commercial contracts, the new Taft pipeline will be paired with the existing Gray Oak Pipeline inbound and outbound connections, and service the newly constructed tank capacity of 1.2 million barrels at Pin Oak's Taft Terminal. The Pin Oak Corpus Christi Terminal also receives crude from Gray Oak Pipeline and the EPIC Crude Pipeline.

Pin Oak crude customers have full access to supply from all major trading locations in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins. In addition to dock services, Pin Oak provides its customers pipeline access to all local refineries, enabling crude supply opportunities.

For more information, visit www.pinoakterminals.com or call (346) 998-3910.