New polling shows widespread support of pipelines

The Association of Oil Pipe Lines (AOPL) recently released new polling data measuring the sentiment of the American public toward pipelines, climate change and the energy transition.

By wide margins across key audiences, Americans support pipelines to move their energy and want to avoid addressing climate change in ways that increase their energy costs.

The survey found that 70 percent of Americans have a positive impression of pipelines, with their intensity of support increasing. The majority of Americans also believe canceling pipelines is not a good way to combat climate change.

For more information, visit www.aopl.org or call (202) 292-4509.