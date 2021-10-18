MDU Resources subsidiary begins construction on pipeline project

WBI Energy Inc., a subsidiary of MDU Resources Group Inc., recently began construction on the North Bakken Expansion project in northwestern North Dakota.

This natural gas pipeline expansion project will have capacity to transport 250 million cubic feet of natural gas per day from the Bakken Formation.

The North Bakken Expansion project includes construction of approximately 63 miles of 24-inch natural gas pipeline and 30 miles of 12-inch natural gas pipeline, as well as a new compressor station and additional associated infrastructure. It is estimated to cost $260 million and, during peak construction, is expected to employ up to 450 people. WBI Energy expects to have the pipeline in service by the end of the year.

For more information, visit www.wbienergy.com or call (877) 924-4677.