LOOP, Phillips 66 win 2020 Distinguished Pipeline Safety Awards

API recently named LOOP LLC and Phillips 66 Pipeline LLC the winners of 2020 Distinguished Pipeline Safety Awards, which recognize operators that have distinguished themselves as champions of industry innovation and operational excellence.

"LOOP and Phillips 66 have demonstrated a strong commitment to safety and environmental stewardship, serving as leading examples for an industry that is committed to the continuous advancement of safety," said API President and CEO Mike Sommers. "Our industry's dedication to cultivating a strong safety culture is one of many reasons why pipelines are the safest and most environmentally friendly way of transporting the resources needed to power our modern lives."

LOOP is recognized for the Distinguished Pipeline Safety Award in the small operator category for its leadership and safety culture, and Phillips 66 is recognized for the Distinguished Pipeline Safety Award in the large operator category after recording an outstanding year in employee safety and operational excellence.

