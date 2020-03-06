Interior approves record of decision for Keystone XL pipeline

× Expand Keystone map

U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt recently signed a Record of Decision that allows the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to offer a right-of-way grant to TC Energy for a term of 30 years, allowing for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline across 44 miles of federally managed lands in Montana.

"This decision is an important milestone in constructing the Keystone XL pipeline and great for the commonsense infrastructure improvement in our country," Bernhardt said. "President Trump clearly recognizes the importance of having the infrastructure necessary to meet our energy needs and fuel our economic progress."

"Along with sustainable and responsible development of our energy resources, this pipeline will provide jobs and opportunity and ensure reliable and affordable energy supplies are safely transported to power our nation's economy," said Acting Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Land and Minerals Management Casey Hammond.

"This is good news and moves us one step closer to getting this project done for Montana jobs and our energy security," said Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.).

"President Trump and his administration are delivering on their promise to get this critical infrastructure project moving after years of unnecessary delays," said Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.). "The Keystone XL pipeline will create good-paying Montana jobs, boost our local economies, increase American energy security and help keep energy prices down."

The BLM's decision comes after an exhaustive environmental review, tribal consultation and public input over the course of several years to mitigate the impacts of the project.

In addition to the BLM's right-of-way grant, construction and operation of the pipeline requires permission from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to alter public works at Ft. Peck, Montana. The U.S. Department of Energy's Western Area Power Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Utilities Service must also make decisions related to providing rights-of-way, expanding substations and interconnecting with the electrical grid, and/or financing the construction and operation of the power lines.

The heavy crude pipeline consists of approximately 1,209 miles of new 36-inch-diameter pipeline -- roughly 327 miles of pipeline in Canada and 882 miles in the U.S. from the Saskatchewan border through Montana and South Dakota to a terminal in Steele City, Nebraska -- creating thousands of American jobs and providing considerable property tax revenue for rural counties for years to come.

Under the Mineral Leasing Act and Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976, the BLM is responsible for reviewing and granting pipeline rights-of-way on public land it administers or when a proposed right-of-way crosses land managed by two or more federal agencies. The BLM has been a cooperating agency at the request of the State Department, which remains the lead federal agency for the project. The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of subsurface mineral estate throughout the nation.

For more information, visit www.blm.gov or call (406) 896-5000.

View in Digital Edition