Infrastructure deal for PVF Roundtable members long overdue

As I write this article, it's still to be determined what will happen with the infrastructure bill. If the historic bill is ever passed, it will give the pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) industry a boost. In addition to weatherization and investment in protection against droughts and floods, this bill is set to replace all of the nation's lead pipe and service lines for drinking water. Water and wastewater projects across America could see billions in dedicated federal funding, which would be the largest federal investment in the resilience of physical and natural water/wastewater systems in American history. Billions of dollars would also be allocated to electrical grids and power infrastructure with hopes of sustaining the economy while increasing jobs and improving the aging water systems in the U.S.

As steel gained prominence in the 1850s, steel piping for waterlines were introduced, and by the 1930s, they were being rolled from steel sheets or plates as welding began to dominate the pipe-making process. The American Water Works Association (AWWA) was founded in 1881 in St. Louis for the exchange of information and ideas. The AWWA standard was first introduced in 1955, and after many revisions and rigid specifications, it was approved in 1959. Many more addendums and revisions have been added since, all in effort to "promote public health, safety and welfare through the improvement of the quality and quantity of water delivered to the public." With the slogan, "creating a better world through better water," AWWA maintains the commitment set forth when it first began over 100 years ago.

If these billions of dollars for water projects unfold in the years to come, PVF Roundtable members -- like OK Pipe & Fittings, which specializes in AWWA products -- plan to secure some of the bids that have been hanging open since the onset of the pandemic.

"The flexibility of AWWA allows engineers to design exactly what they need. Because we are a custom fabricator, we are able to meet these needs and work with contractors closely to support waterworks projects specializing in heavy power," said Gabe Hatfield, president of OK Pipe & Fittings Inc. "In most cases, mitered elbows larger than 48 inches and in odd sizes are much more economical than WPB."

While WPB fittings are restricted to preset dimensions, AWWA mitered fittings can be produced to the project's unique dimensions. This is particularly useful where a WPB fitting would require a spacer between a valve and a fitting. AWWA fittings can be made to precise lengths, eliminating the spacer and additional welds.

In addition, tangents can be added to the ends of fittings in the shop, eliminating much costlier field welds and lengthened project time. Tee outlets can be shifted to make the fit easier, and the total cost is basically the addition of the cost of the pipe with the tangent added, which is offset by the reduction of pipe needed in the field. Though there are constant improvements in manufacturing and fabricating techniques, all of the AWWA processes have been established to ensure the purchaser receives a product of high standards.

While none of our pipelines today are those that were installed in the late 1800s, many are very old and in dire need of repair.

"At the last PVF Roundtable networking meeting, I discussed how some of these lead pipelines, dams and water treatment plants were built before most people in my generation were even born," Hatfield said.

A renewed focus on updating this infrastructure in cost-effective, innovative and environmentally friendly ways is long overdue.

"I am proud to be able to fabricate the fittings required for these plant projects right here in Texas, supporting domestic products, jobs and overall economic success," Hatfield said.

Having billions of dollars allocated specifically to the PVF industry for these upgrades would be a much-needed relief as manufactures, fabricators and distributors hope to recover from the lackluster sales reports of 2020.

