GPA Midstream Association names safety award recipients

The GPA Midstream Association recently revealed the recipients of its annual safety awards that recognize member companies for outstanding safety performance in the midstream industry during the previous calendar year.

Midstream companies of all sizes vie for the prestigious safety recognitions, with total midstream operational workhours determining where each qualifies within four divisions for both U.S. and international companies, based on eligibility criteria.

The first place U.S. winners were:

Division I: Western Midstream Partners

Division II: Midcoast Energy

Division III: SCM Operations

Division IV: Cardinal Midstream III

