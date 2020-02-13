News Update: Pipelines

ONEOK completes Elk Creek Pipeline

ONEOK Inc. recently completed its Elk Creek Pipeline. NGL volume is now flowing on the fully completed 900-mile pipeline, which extends from the Williston Basin to ONEOK's existing mid-continent NGL facilities in Bushton, Kansas.

Elk Creek has the capacity to transport up to 240,000 bpd of unfractionated NGLs and the capability to be expanded to 400,000 bpd with additional pump facilities. ONEOK expects total Rocky Mountain NGL volume transported on the Elk Creek and Bakken NGL pipelines to reach more than 240,000 bpd by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

"The completion of Elk Creek provides critical NGL transportation to producers in the highly productive Williston, Powder River and Denver-Julesburg Basins," said Terry K. Spencer, president and CEO of ONEOK. "Elk Creek, combined with ONEOK's investments in additional natural gas processing infrastructure in the region, will help producers significantly reduce natural gas currently flaring in North Dakota."

For more information, visit www.oneok.com or call (918) 588-7000.

U.S. to lead new-build pipeline length additions by 2023

The U.S. is expected to lead in terms of global trunk or transmission pipeline length additions for planned and announced (new-build) projects between 2019 and 2023, contributing around 21 percent of global new-build pipeline additions by 2023, according to GlobalData.

The company's report reveals the U.S. is set to have a planned new-build pipeline length of 14,162 kilometers and an announced new-build pipeline length of 20,230 kilometers by 2023.

"Liberty Oil is the largest upcoming pipeline project in the country, with a new-build length of 2,172 kilometers," said Sunrita Dutta, oil and gas analyst at GlobalData. "The pipeline is proposed from a pump station in Guernesy to an oil terminal at Cushing VII. It is expected to start operations in 2021."

For more information, visit www.globaldata.com or call +44 (207) 936-6400.

Phillips 66 sets midstream budget for 2020

Phillips 66 recently unveiled its 2020 capital program. The Phillips 66 capital budget is $3.3 billion, net of $0.5 billion expected cash capital contributions from joint venture partners, which includes $0.9 billion for Phillips 66 Partners.

The midstream budget, excluding Phillips 66 Partners, primarily reflects funding for the Liberty and Red Oak crude oil pipelines and 450,000 bpd of additional fractionation capacity at the Sweeny Hub. The Phillips 66 Partners budget includes investments in the Gray Oak Pipeline, the C2G Pipeline, the South Texas Gateway Terminal and the Bakken Pipeline, as well as sustaining capital.

For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or call (281) 293-6600.

Poll finds broad support for pipelines, DAPL optimization

A poll found that nearly 70 percent of North Dakotans support optimization of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), which would nearly double the capacity of the pipeline to about 1.1 million bpd. The poll was commissioned by the GAIN Coalition and conducted by nationally recognized polling firm Public Opinion Strategies.

The survey also found that 95 percent of North Dakotans believe the oil industry is important to the state's economy and 93 percent believe it is important that the U.S. produce its own energy and become energy independent. Furthermore, two-thirds of North Dakotans recognize the critical role of DAPL in providing millions of tax dollars that benefit local communities' schools, first responders and social services.

North Dakota currently experiences record-high energy output, producing nearly 1.5 million barrels of oil per day. To accommodate this growth in the Bakken Formation, Energy Transfer - the pipeline's developer - has proposed optimizing the existing DAPL to transport the increased volume of crude oil available.

The telephone survey was conducted of 600 adults in North Dakota and has a 4-percent margin of error.

For more information, visit www.gainnow.org.