Exolum has completed the acquisition of a pipeline system from Boardwalk serving industrial customers in the Houston Ship Channel area.

The acquired infrastructure provides dedicated transportation services to industrial facilities in the Houston Ship Channel area. The acquisition expands Exolum’s capabilities in the United States by adding pipeline transportation to its existing storage and logistics operations in Houston.

The acquisition builds on Exolum’s established presence in Houston and will enable the new operations to benefit from the company’s existing capabilities, resources and local experience. By combining ammonia storage and logistics with pipeline transportation, Exolum will offer a broader range of integrated logistics solutions while assuming direct responsibility for pipeline operations, integrity and regulatory compliance in the United States.

“This acquisition represents an important step in the development of Exolum’s business in the United States. It allows us to build on our existing capabilities in Houston, bring our international pipeline experience to the U.S. market and broaden the logistics services we provide to industrial customers. We remain committed to growing our presence in the country in a disciplined and sustainable way,” said Javier Goñi, CEO of Exolum.

The newly acquired pipelines will be operated in line with Exolum’s rigorous safety, integrity and operational standards, supporting the reliable and continuous supply of raw materials to industrial facilities in the Houston Ship Channel area. This type of infrastructure plays an important role in strengthening industrial supply chains and supporting essential manufacturing processes.