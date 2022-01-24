EPIC Y-Grade completes NGL super-system

EPIC Y-Grade LP recently reached completion of its 165-mile pipeline from the EPIC Robstown, Texas, fractionation complex to the Sweeny, Texas, fractionation and storage complex.

The company is strategically advantaged with connectivity to both the Corpus Christi, Texas, and Sweeny markets. EPIC can transport and fractionate NGL volumes in both locations as well as access its storage position in Sweeny for both Y-Grade and purity products. The company has also placed in service a 175-mile propane pipeline for delivery and sale of product in Sweeny.

EPIC has continued to expand its longterm relationship with the downstream market through a recently completed ethane pipeline connecting to Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, an ExxonMobil and SABIC joint venture. This facility, which just achieved mechanical completion, will include a 1.8 million-metric-ton ethane steam cracker. EPIC is now positioned with multiple strategic purity connections including exports around its Corpus Christi fractionation complex.

For more information, visit www.epicmid.com or call (713) 395-6340.