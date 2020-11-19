DOT awards $1 billion for 70 infrastructure projects

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration is investing $1 billion toward U.S. infrastructure through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grants program. The funding has been awarded to 70 projects in 44 states.

Since 2017, the administration has awarded nearly $4 billion in build grants.

"This administration is making significant investments in infrastructure, and this $1 billion in BUILD grants will repair, rebuild and revitalize transportation systems across America," said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

Fiscal Year 2020 BUILD transportation grants are for planning and capital investments in surface transportation infrastructure and were awarded on a competitive basis for projects that will have a significant local or regional impact. BUILD funding supports roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports or intermodal transportation. Since 2017, the administration has awarded nearly $4 billion in BUILD grants to improve U.S. infrastructure.

To better address the needs of the rural U.S., which has historically been neglected, the DOT is awarding 50 percent of BUILD transportation grant funding to projects located in rural areas that deliver positive benefits to these communities, consistent with the DOT's Rural Opportunities to Use Transportation for Economic Success initiative. For this round of BUILD transportation grants, the maximum grant award is $25 million, and no more than $100 million can be awarded to a single state, as specified in the appropriations act.

The program selection criteria encompassed safety, economic competitiveness, quality of life, state of good repair, environmental sustainability, innovation and partnerships with a broad range of stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.transportation.gov or call (855) 368-4200.