DHS issues further pipeline cybersecurity requirements

In response to the ongoing cybersecurity threat to pipeline systems, the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS') Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently issued a second security directive that requires owners and operators of TSA-designated critical pipelines that transport hazardous liquids and natural gas to implement a number of urgently needed protections against cyber intrusions.

"The lives and livelihoods of the American people depend on our collective ability to protect our nation's critical infrastructure from evolving threats," said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. "Through this security directive, DHS can better ensure the pipeline sector takes the steps necessary to safeguard their operations from rising cyber threats and better protect our national and economic security."

