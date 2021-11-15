Cheniere's Sabine 6 export unit moves closer to entering service

U.S. energy regulators recently gave Cheniere Energy Inc. permission to introduce feedgas to commission parts of the sixth liquefaction train at the LNG company's Sabine Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana.

Feedgas is the natural gas from pipelines that the plant will turn into LNG.

Cheniere expects Train 6 to enter commercial service in early 2022, but the unit will likely start producing LNG in test mode late this year. In addition to Sabine, which will have the capacity to produce around 30 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG once Train 6 enters service, Cheniere also owns the three-train, 15-mtpa Corpus Christi LNG export plant in Texas.

