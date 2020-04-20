Trans Mountain Expansion Project construction accelerating

With recent court decisions announced, the Trans Mountain Expansion Project is accelerating. Work is well underway with pipe in the ground and terminal construction in Alberta, as well as significant work ongoing at the Burnaby and Westridge Marine Terminals in British Columbia. Before the end of 2020, construction is expected to be underway across the entire line.

"We have more than 2,900 people working on the project, and that number will grow significantly in the months ahead," said Ian Anderson, president and CEO of Trans Mountain Corp. "With 65 percent of the detailed route approved and a process established by the Canada Energy Regulator for the remainder in progress, the path forward is clear. Construction is accelerating and we're very excited to be delivering this important project."

For more information, visit www.transmountain.com or call (800) 535-7219.

Poll finds strong support for Illinois energy industry, DAPL optimization

A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of Illinois residents support optimization of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), which would nearly double the capacity of the pipeline to about 1.1 million bpd. Public Opinion Strategies conducted the poll in advance of a scheduled hearing during which the Illinois Commerce Commission will consider a request to construct a new pump station to increase the flow of the pipeline.

The proposed upgrades to the Dakota Access Pipeline, which require no new pipeline construction, come as the U.S. continues to produce a record amount of crude oil. Dakota Access is a key supplier of crude oil to the Patoka, Illinois, energy terminal that serves as an energy hub for the Midwest and is critical to the distribution of resources in the region.

For more information, visit www.gainnow.org.

U.S. transportation secretary publishes safety proposal for pipelines

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration recently published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that would revise federal pipeline safety regulations by requiring the installation of remotely controlled or automatic shutoff valves (or equivalent technologies) on certain newly constructed or entirely replaced natural gas and hazardous liquid pipelines. The proposed rule would enhance safety by mitigating the consequences of large-volume pipeline releases and establishing minimum standards for rupture detection.

"This rule will improve critical safety requirements for the next generation of energy pipelines as U.S. energy production continues to grow," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The NPRM requires that remote-controlled or automatic shutoff valves be installed on new or replaced pipelines greater than 6 inches in diameter. Leak detection systems must be capable of closing valves to isolate a ruptured pipeline segment within 40 minutes.

For more information, visit www.phmsa.dot.gov or call (202) 366-4433.

Energy Transfer executes multi-basin strategic alignment

Energy Transfer LP recently executed a suite of gathering, processing, transportation and fractionation agreements with a large, investment-grade integrated energy company. These agreements increase and extend long-term commitments between Energy Transfer and the company in the Eagle Ford and Delaware Basins through 2034 and 2040, respectively.

The company will benefit from Energy Transfer's fully integrated gas gathering, processing and transportation systems, as well as its extensive NGLs transportation and fractionation assets. Energy Transfer's system will provide flow assurance and reliable production from the approximately 255,000 net acres the company has dedicated to Energy Transfer. The execution of these agreements aligns with Energy Transfer's focus on achieving longterm sustainable cash flow by increasing the utilization of existing assets and minimizing new capital expenditures.

For more information, visit www.energytransfer.com or call (214) 981-0700.